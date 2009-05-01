|
|
Hard to Beat
Clara Rodriguez plays
Moisés Moleiro -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH
'... dazzling, undemanding musical enjoyment ...'
|
Venezuelan-born pianist Clara Rodriguez has been resident in London since she was seventeen. She began serious studies at the Conservatorio Juan Jose Landaeta (Caracas) and subsequently trained at the Royal College of Music (London). Clara has toured in the Americas, Europe, Australia, China and the Far East.
Her tutors/mentors have been Paul Badura-Skoda and Phyllis Sellick...
Copyright © 9 June 2017
Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand