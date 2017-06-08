

Utter Conviction Antonín Dvorák's

'The Spectre's Bride' -

welcomed by

GERALD FENECH 'Meister and his Vienna forces capture the eerie atmosphere of the story with chilling effect, and his consistent attention to detail allows the soloists free reign to bring out all the expressiveness of the characters.'

Born in 1841 in former Bohemia, Antonín Dvořák had to face many adversities before making his real breakthrough in the mid 1870s. From thereon until his death in 1904, his fame and popularity were deeply rooted on both sides of the Atlantic. Following the second performance of his Stabat Mater in England in 1884, the English were simply bowled over by the composer's music, and Dvořák, on his part, lauded the conditions accorded. In a very short time, calls for new choral works started pouring in, and the composer found himself working almost overtime to appease the public's demands...