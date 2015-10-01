

Exhilarating Mozart 'La Finta Giardiniera'

from Opéra de Lille -

reviewed by

GERALD FENECH '... a humdinger of a version, passionately sung and acted and superbly conducted by Emmanuelle Haim.'

Composed in 1775 to a libretto by Giuseppe Petroselli, La Finta Giardiniera is one of Mozart's best early creations, but being a comedy it has been overshadowed by such dramatic pieces as Idomeneo and Lucio Silla. The story is rather complicated with one romantic escapade overlapping another, but with a happily resolving finale and some truly glorious music lasting nearly three hours, this opera is certainly deserving of more frequent performances. Indeed, during these last three years it has enjoyed a mini revival, and the recording under review is one such occasion...