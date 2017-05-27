Admirably Clear

Elgar, Grieg and Walton from soloists,

Nottingham Harmonic Choir, Rory Macdonald

and the Hallé Orchestra,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

Elgar's In the South hasn't always enjoyed the popularity it deserves, so it was good to see it opening the final concert in the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham's 2017-18 orchestral season (Nottingham, UK, 27 May 2017). Rory Macdonald was back at the helm of the orchestra where he was Assistant Conductor from 2006 to 2008, showing exemplary command of the work's structure. Not only did he bring out the aching tenderness alongside the exhilaration, but his grasp of how the piece works as a whole steered it clear of the sectional feel that can sometimes take over...