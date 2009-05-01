Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Anything and Everything

Mainstreet Brass -
enjoyed by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'An exhilirating brass ensemble in a theatrical range of moods; you really can't go wrong.'

 Mainstreet Brass - By Request - A Collection of Our Favorites. © 2008 MSR Classsics

Mainstreet Brass (MSB) appears unfazed by all technical hurdles and eager to turn it's breath(s) to anything and everything. The quintet's favourites include vignettes from opera, jazz, hoedown, nursery rhymes, folk song, TV themes, airs and/or dances from Scotland, Ireland, Japan, Puerto Rico, plus American jazz standards and several commissioned pieces — eighteen tracks concluding with a 'galop' by American composer/pianist Louis Moreau Gottschalk (1829-1869).

There's a tendency with this style of brass configuration to end up blaring out the repertoire so more than a little bit becomes overpowering; never a danger in this release, apparently recorded at the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, eastern Pennsylvania. I say 'apparently' as MSR's note writers are rather hazy about the non-musical details...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 June 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

MAINSTREET BRASS: BY REQUEST - A COLECTION OF OUR FAVORITES

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV

LOUIS MOREAU GOTTSCHALK

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

THE MAGIC FLUTE

QUEEN OF NIGHT

PENNSYLVANIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

MSR CLASSICS

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Belle Nuit >>

 

 

 

 