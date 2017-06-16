|
Rigoletto on the Beach
Verdi in Sardinia,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
Rigoletto is one of Verdi's most popular operas. Its productions are often reviewed in this magazine (eg 'A Big Splash', 27 February 2013; 'A Turning Point', 20 August 2013 and 'Troubles in Rome', 17 November 2014). Why should one fly to Sardinia and have an hour's drive to see and hear a staging of such a well known work? The reason was the inauguration on 10 June 2017 of a new multipurpose arena, the Forte Arena, featuring Rigoletto...
Copyright © 16 June 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy