Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Another Gem

New music for choir
and ancient instruments -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... this musical melting pot has some unexpected tastes, and surprising delights abound from beginning to end.'

 Set Upon the Rood - New Music for Choir and Ancient Instruments. Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge. © 2017 Delphian Records Ltd

Ideas for this programme on the issue in hand started taking shape after a very successful undertaking in the summer of 2004, when the Caius Choir sang a new work by Barnaby Brown — Adiutor laborantium, featuring the composer playing the local traditional Sardinian instrument, the launeddas. As time went by, the excitement of performing a new composition using an ancient instrument was such that plans for a more extended second project involving several composers and a wide range of ancient instruments started to materialize. Over subsequent years the project became more of a reality, and the disc under review is the culmination of a long period of hard work and immense dedication...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 13 June 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

SET UPON THE ROOD: NEW MUSIC FOR CHOIR & ANCIENT INSTRUMENTS

GONVILLE AND CAIUS COLLEGE

DELPHIAN RECORDS LTD

CAMBRIDGE

OXFORD

JAMES MACMILLAN

CHORAL MUSIC

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

ORGAN MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       László Lajtha >>

 

 

 

 