

Another Gem New music for choir

and ancient instruments -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... this musical melting pot has some unexpected tastes, and surprising delights abound from beginning to end.'

Ideas for this programme on the issue in hand started taking shape after a very successful undertaking in the summer of 2004, when the Caius Choir sang a new work by Barnaby Brown — Adiutor laborantium, featuring the composer playing the local traditional Sardinian instrument, the launeddas. As time went by, the excitement of performing a new composition using an ancient instrument was such that plans for a more extended second project involving several composers and a wide range of ancient instruments started to materialize. Over subsequent years the project became more of a reality, and the disc under review is the culmination of a long period of hard work and immense dedication...