

Powerful Music Symphonies by

László Lajtha -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The fine Pécs Symphony Orchestra responds well to the direction of Nicolás Pasquet.'

Music by important Hungarian composer László Lajtha (1892-1963) was supressed under the communist regime present during the latter part of the composer's life, and was previously totally unknown to me.

Symphony No 6, undeniably twentieth century music, was composed in 1955 and is in four movements. The first, Très vif, is very lively and starts loudly with brass chords and wind trills before a rather jaunty tune makes itself felt. There are also great moments of tenderness and solos by the first violin, clarinet and oboe, interrupted by a rather martial section, with brass playing a prominent role...