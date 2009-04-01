

What treasures! British music for

flute and piano -

enjoyed by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'Smith and Rhodes present definitive, warmly recorded performances of this gorgeous, all-UK repertory, some of it apparently on disc for the first time.'

Who better to present this programme of infrequently heard British flute works.

Kenneth Smith is known to many as the long standing principal flute player of the Philharmonia Orchestra. An unassuming man, he has developed a reputation as one of the UK's best flute players, and it is clear from this recording that he is a consummate musician.

No wonder his performances bring music said to make audiences 'sit up and listen'...