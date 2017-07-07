Sensual and Immoral

A new production of 'Carmen'

stirs a mini-International Controversy,

by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

It might seem like an operetta. The Mexican Ambassador to the Italian Republic wrote a formal letter to the Italian Head of State and copied it to all the major newspapers, after the premiere (28 June 2017) of a new production of Bizet's Carmen. This was the opening night of the Summer Season at the Terme di Caracalla open air theater which is set within outstanding Roman ruins. The complaint was that the production was set in the present time, near to the wall being built to separate Mexico from the United States, as well as in the American Rushmore mountain and valley...