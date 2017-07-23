Piquant Contrast

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Schulhoff and Tchaikovsky from

members of the Fibonacci Sequence

A pungent folk-inflected work from the 1920s and a big slice of nineteenth century Russian romanticism was the piquant contrast on offer from members of chamber ensemble The Fibonacci Sequence (Buxton Festival, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, UK, 10 July 2017).

Daniel Pioro, violin, and Benjamin Hughes, cello, began the recital with the Duo by Ervin Schulhoff. This is a substantial work, comparable to Kodály's Duo for the same instruments...