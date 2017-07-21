A Free-flowing Style

Music and Vision homepage

 

Music Theatre Wales has an enviable track record in staging contemporary operas. It has another winner on its hands with Y Tŵr (The Tower), with a text by Gwyneth Glyn and score by Guto Puw (Buxton Festival, Buxton Opera House, Buxton, UK, 17 July 2017). Commissioned and produced jointly by Music Theatre Wales and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, the Welsh-language national theatre of Wales, it is the first professional opera specifically commissioned in Welsh (previous unsuccessful attempts at Welsh-language opera were detailed in the programme).

The libretto is based on a play by Gwenlyn Parry (1932-1991), a leading Welsh dramatist who worked in theatre, film and television...

Copyright © 21 July 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

