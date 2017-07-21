Asking Better Questions?

Schubert, Barber, Beethoven and Shostakovich

from the Brodsky Quartet,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Violinists and viola players in chamber ensembles and orchestras really should be encouraged to play standing more often; it adds such a degree of immediacy to the sound. This was evident the minute the Brodsky Quartet launched into a fierce reading of Schubert's so-called Quartetsatz, projecting a powerfully wide dynamic range (Buxton Festival, St John's Church, Buxton, UK, 10 July 2017). The calm, spacious account of Barber's Adagio that followed, marred only by a slight intonation wobble at the climax, left me eager to hear what they make of the whole quartet...