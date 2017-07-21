Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Asking Better Questions?

Schubert, Barber, Beethoven and Shostakovich
from the Brodsky Quartet,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Violinists and viola players in chamber ensembles and orchestras really should be encouraged to play standing more often; it adds such a degree of immediacy to the sound. This was evident the minute the Brodsky Quartet launched into a fierce reading of Schubert's so-called Quartetsatz, projecting a powerfully wide dynamic range (Buxton Festival, St John's Church, Buxton, UK, 10 July 2017). The calm, spacious account of Barber's Adagio that followed, marred only by a slight intonation wobble at the climax, left me eager to hear what they make of the whole quartet...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 July 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

FRANZ SCHUBERT

SAMUEL BARBER

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

ST JOHN'S CHURCH BUXTON

BUXTON FESTIVAL

BUXTON

DERBYSHIRE

UNITED KINGDOM

CHAMBER MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Turandot >>

 

 

 

 