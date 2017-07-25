Music and Vision homepage

 

Emotional Extremes

Wagner, Duparc, Cecilia McDowall and Poulenc
from Rachel Nicholls and Paul Plummer,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

The first song recital of this year's Buxton Festival brought soprano Rachel Nicholls and pianist Paul Plummer to the Pavilion Arts Centre (Buxton, UK, 9 July 2017), who plunged fearlessly straight into Wagner's Wesendonck Lieder. Together they charted the songs' emotional extremes, with 'Stehe Still!' reaching heights of turbulence light-years away from the languorousness they brought to the concluding 'Traüme'...

Copyright © 25 July 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

