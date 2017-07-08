

A Treasure Trove Music for Palaeolithic

bone flutes -

fascinates

GERALD FENECH '... the oldest evidence of musical creation anywhere in the world.'

This fourth volume in the ongoing series 'European Music Archeology Project' takes us back, incredibly, to forty millennia ago, and the birth pangs of the dawn of Man. One may ask: was our species conscious back then of the mystery of musical sounds? Indeed it was, and this issue, which is the brainchild of the two soloists, sets out to prove just this...