

Demons or Angels? Death and the Maiden

for orchestra -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... Falletta and her Buffalo team cannot be faulted ...'

The Demons and/or angels — you choose — of this recent Naxos recording are New York musician Andy Stein, British academician Brian Newbould, Swiss conductor-arranger Mario Vengazo and New York City music director JoAnn Falletta.

Formerly a founding member of country rockabilly band 'Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen' (1967-1976), guest with 'Asleep at the Wheel' (1970 — present), saxophonist and violinist Andy Stein is the guy to blame for the orchestral adaptation of Schubert's String Quartet in D minor, D 810 ('Death and the Maiden' — DATM).

Some of the many celebrities Stein has worked with include Perlman, Domingo, B B King, Von Stade, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Willy Nelson, Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett, Chakka Kahn, James Taylor and Smashing Pumpkins.

And it doesn't stop there; in addition he has appeared on 'Late Night with David Letterman', 'Saturday Night Live', and featured in 1990s Broadway revivals of Guys and Dolls and Fiddler on the Roof...