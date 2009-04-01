

A Relative Newcomer Temirzhan Yerzhanov

plays Prokofiev -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... idiosyncratic, superbly delineated invention and precise harmonic intuition.'

Kazakhstan has had a fair number of fine 'classical' musicians. But very few have made a name in the west.

The exceptions are:

Marat Bisengaliev (born 1962), internationally acclaimed virtuoso violinist, recording artist, Artistic Director of West Kazakhstan Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestra of India.

Kulyash Baiseitova (1905-1957), opera singer; among thirteen original recipients of the award of People's Artist of the USSR in 1936...