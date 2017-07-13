American Flavours

Music and Vision homepage

GERALD FENECH

'Splendidly rousing playing from the Detroiters mercurially led by Leonard Slatkin, whose dedication to Copland's creations has a sense of purpose that is unerring throughout.'

 Copland: Symphony No 3; Three Latin American Sketches. Detroit Symphony Orchestra / Leonard Slatkin. © 2017 Naxos Rights US Inc

Aaron Copland (1900-1990) is most definitely, after Leonard Bernstein, America's greatest twentieth century composer. Indeed Copland is credited with the unique achievement of having given the world a unique American sound world while still adhering to the traditional, European symphonic style.

Premiered in 1946, Copland's iconic Third Symphony, considered to be the finest work in symphonic form by an American composer, was described by the composer himself as a wartime piece — or, more accurately, an end-of-war piece. Intended to describe the euphoric spirit of victory that America was experiencing at that particular moment, the narrative path adopted by the composer suggests that euphoria is arrived at only after a process of private reflection and collective struggle...

Copyright © 13 July 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

