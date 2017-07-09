

Absolutely Superb Choral music by

Jan Jirásek -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'There are some absolutely ravishing vocal passages, and I can't say I have ever heard music quite like this before.'

I generally love Czech music and when I heard this choir before, I was favourably impressed, so I was really looking forward to reviewing this disc. Czech composer Jan Jirásek (born 1955) was unknown to me, but I had read that he is very highly regarded.

Missa Propria, in three sections, written in the 1990s, is breathtaking in its simple declaration of faith. The opening Kyrie eleison slowly builds to a climax before ending in a triumphant conclusion...