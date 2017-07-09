Music and Vision homepage

Absolutely Superb

Choral music by
Jan Jirásek -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'There are some absolutely ravishing vocal passages, and I can't say I have ever heard music quite like this before.'

 Jan Jirásek: Parallel Worlds. © 2017 Navona Records

I generally love Czech music and when I heard this choir before, I was favourably impressed, so I was really looking forward to reviewing this disc. Czech composer Jan Jirásek (born 1955) was unknown to me, but I had read that he is very highly regarded.

Missa Propria, in three sections, written in the 1990s, is breathtaking in its simple declaration of faith. The opening Kyrie eleison slowly builds to a climax before ending in a triumphant conclusion...

Copyright © 9 July 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia
Sydney, Australia

JAN JIRÁSEK: PARALLEL WORLDS

NAVONA RECORDS

CZECH REPUBLIC

