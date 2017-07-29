Piquancy and Elegance

A recital by Claire Wickes and Tomos Xerri,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

The combination of flute and harp offers a mix of piquancy and elegance that fits naturally with the aesthetic outlook of much French instrumental music. So the Gallic flavour to the first half of this recital by Claire Wickes and Tomos Xerri, (Buxton Festival, St John's Church, Buxton, UK, 9 July 2017) was no surprise, from the dancing, grace and agility of Ibert's Entr'acte (albeit with Spanish overtones), through a Fauré group transcribed by Wickes and Xerri — the first two of his Op 7 songs: Après un Rêve and Hymne, followed by his Morceau de Concours, in all of which Wickes' singing tone complemented Xerri's clear, glinting harp sonorities. Their own transcription of Debussy's Chansons de Bilitis followed, evocative and animated by turns, Wickes switching to a particularly sultry, smoky-toned alto flute for No 2...