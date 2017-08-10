A WELCOME RETURN

Jennifer Bate plays the Derby Cathedral organ,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

After a gap of several years, Jennifer Bate made a welcome return to Derby Cathedral's summer organ series (Derby, UK, 2 August 2017).

As she herself pointed out, her opening three pieces were linked by a devotion to J S Bach on the part of Mendelssohn and Samuel Wesley. Sturdy accounts of the first and last movements of Mendelssohn's Sonata No 4 included some nicely throaty pedal reed colouring at the start of the finale's fugue...