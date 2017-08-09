What It Means To Be Human

MARIA NOCKIN listens to

orchestral music on the shores of Lake Tahoe

On 4 August 2017, I attended a performance at Classical Tahoe, a festival on the shores of Lake Tahoe, high in the mountains of northern Nevada. In an inviting white pavilion with excellent acoustics, the Classical Tahoe Orchestra led by Maestro Joel Revzen played an orchestral program entitled What It Means To Be Human. During the evening the audience heard Darius Milhaud's Le Boeuf sur le Toit, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings and Ludwig van Beethoven's Third Symphony, known as the Eroica.

Composer Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) had a day job with the diplomatic corps, and from 1917 to 1919 he was secretary to poet Paul Claudel, the French ambassador to Brazil...