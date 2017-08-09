Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

What It Means To Be Human

MARIA NOCKIN listens to
orchestral music on the shores of Lake Tahoe

 

On 4 August 2017, I attended a performance at Classical Tahoe, a festival on the shores of Lake Tahoe, high in the mountains of northern Nevada. In an inviting white pavilion with excellent acoustics, the Classical Tahoe Orchestra led by Maestro Joel Revzen played an orchestral program entitled What It Means To Be Human. During the evening the audience heard Darius Milhaud's Le Boeuf sur le Toit, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings and Ludwig van Beethoven's Third Symphony, known as the Eroica.

Composer Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) had a day job with the diplomatic corps, and from 1917 to 1919 he was secretary to poet Paul Claudel, the French ambassador to Brazil...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 9 August 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

JOEL REVZEN

DARIUS MILHAUD

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

BRAZIL

FRANCE

RUSSIA

GERMANY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Tosca >>

 

 

 

 