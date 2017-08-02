Updating Tosca

GIUSEPPE PENNISI report from

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma

As part of the summer season of Rome's Teatro dell'Opera in the open air ruins of the Bath of Caracalla I saw and heard the fourth of eight performances of Tosca on 16 July 2017. Tosca is a very Roman opera — its plot develops on 16 June 1800, from afternoon to dawn of the following day. Its world premiere took place in the Teatro dell'Opera on 14 January 1900 and it is generally considered the birth of modern Italian opera.

This Tosca features a double updating...