

Highly Stirring Vadim Gluzman plays Brahms -

heard by LUCAS BALL 'Gluzman and Yoffe are at their most energetic and communicative.'

It took several attempts for me to begin to appreciate at least two of the three movements of Brahms' Violin Sonata No 1 in G major, Op 78. (Perhaps it is to do with me rather than it.) After listening to this hybrid recording with violinist Vadim Gluzman and pianist Angela Yoffe (Gluzman's wife) and others available on the internet, appreciation picked up a little. I can't help but feel that Brahms' middle movement (the Adagio — Più andante — Adagio) is still lacklustre in comparison to other movements, making any rendering of this work difficult to bring off, whoever the recording artists are...