

Precious Testimony Historic Bruckner -

recommended by

GERALD FENECH '... Furtwängler transforms the music into a cosmic glow that lightens the very depths of one's spirit.'

This historic issue brings together one of the greatest composers of the nineteenth century and a twentieth century conductor who worked indefatigably to promote his music; the composer: Anton Bruckner, the conductor: Wilhelm Furtwängler (1886-1954). When Bruckner died in 1896, Furtwängler was ten years old, so one might rightly surmise that the future conductor was not at all familiar with the master's music, if only for the fact that there was no consensus as to the versions of Bruckner's symphonies.

Bruckner's composing career was a voyage of doubt and torment, and his self-doubt forced him to keep chopping and changing his works right to the very end of his life...