Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Precious Testimony

Historic Bruckner -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'... Furtwängler transforms the music into a cosmic glow that lightens the very depths of one's spirit.'

 Wilhelm Furtwängler - Bruckner: Symphony No 9; Symphony No 7 Adagio. © 2017 Praga Digitals

This historic issue brings together one of the greatest composers of the nineteenth century and a twentieth century conductor who worked indefatigably to promote his music; the composer: Anton Bruckner, the conductor: Wilhelm Furtwängler (1886-1954). When Bruckner died in 1896, Furtwängler was ten years old, so one might rightly surmise that the future conductor was not at all familiar with the master's music, if only for the fact that there was no consensus as to the versions of Bruckner's symphonies.

Bruckner's composing career was a voyage of doubt and torment, and his self-doubt forced him to keep chopping and changing his works right to the very end of his life...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 August 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

FURTWÄNGLER: BRUCKNER SYMPHONY NO 9; SYMPHONY NO 7 ADAGIO

ANTON BRUCKNER

WILHELM FURTWAENGLER

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

BERLIN PHILHARMONIC

NINETEENTH-CENTURY MUSIC

AUSTRIA

GERMANY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Zhen Chen >>

 

 

 

 