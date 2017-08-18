

Deeply Felt New music for piano and

Chinese folk instruments -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE '... quietly expansive and evocative ...'

I did not know what to expect of this disc, being familiar with Zhen Chen as pianist, but not as composer. This music, a sort of combination of cultural fusion and crossover, is simple and direct, and enjoyed best as music to relax to, as I do not believe that it is profound. In this vein, the music will be sure to please many people who would not generally listen to 'world music' or classical music. The composer plays the piano and is joined at various times by Jaju Shen (pipa), Feifei Yang (erhu) and singer Yixuan Pang...