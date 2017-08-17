

Telling Clarity Telemann concertos -

impress

GERALD FENECH '... in the Berliners' hands Telemann's music sounds even more trailblazing than maybe the composer intended.'

If one were to ask which composer in the history of music wrote the most pieces, maybe the answer would be J S Bach, who with well over a thousand works is definitely one of the most prolific. But the great Bach was certainly outshone by his contemporary and fellow countryman Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) who, during his long career, composed well over two thousand pieces which practically cover every genre of the time.

Telemann was fond of experimentation and much of his musical activity was devoted to this search for new sounds and forms...