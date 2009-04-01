

Puckish Effervesence A piano recital

by Stephen Hough -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... music from the sublime to the Antipodean.'

This fine selection of works, much of it enthrallingly performed, reflects a wide-ranging concert programme which Hough performed all round the world in the 2007/8 season.

But the fatuous Guardian quote (on Hyperion's website) singling Hough out 'as one of the six greatest pianists performing in the world today' is pure media nonsense.

Just one item herein (The Mephisto Waltz) can be heard in far more mesmerizing, albeit aging performances on any of the following recordings — Earl Wild (Ivory Classics CD-70901), Van Cliburn ('My Favorite Liszt', RCA Red Seal), William Kapell ('Great Pianists of the 20th Century', Philips 456 853-2CD), No 52; Sergio Fiorentino ('The Early Recordings' Volume 4, Appian Records 5584), Gyorg Cziffra (EMI 'Great Artists of the (20th) Century', 5 62801) or Julius Katchen ('The Art of Julius Katchen' Vol 4, Decca 460 831-2, 2 CDs).

Indeed Hyperion itself has a finer performance of TMW with Leslie Howard ('Liszt Waltzes', CDA 66201)...