

Brilliantly Performed Mozart chamber music -

highly recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'One cannot fault the playing on this lovely disc ...'

This excellent MSR Classics disc was recorded some time ago now, but is a welcome addition to recordings of Mozart chamber music.

The opening work is the Piano Quartet in E flat major, K 493, and is the second of the two works that Mozart composed for this combination. It is played by the Adaskin String Trio, with Sally Pinkas at the piano. The opening movement opens happily and brightly, and the instrumental forces are equal partners...