Persuasive Fluency

Music for flute,
played by Samantha Chang -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... captivating performances ...'

 Samantha Change - Flute Sketches - mosaic of flute favourites. © 2009 Samantha Chang

Canadian flautist Samantha Chang attended the Royal Academy of Music (London), where she studied flute, piccolo, Baroque flute and flute pedagogy.

She began musical study, age thirteen, with Mizi Tan, Professor at Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Shortly after commencing flute lessons, Samantha began to study piano with Marisa Wei and theory with Erhei Liang. After her sixteenth birthday, she also started cello lessons with Ming Yao Sheng and later James Xia...

Copyright © 5 August 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

