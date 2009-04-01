

Persuasive Fluency Music for flute,

played by Samantha Chang -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... captivating performances ...'

Canadian flautist Samantha Chang attended the Royal Academy of Music (London), where she studied flute, piccolo, Baroque flute and flute pedagogy.

She began musical study, age thirteen, with Mizi Tan, Professor at Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Shortly after commencing flute lessons, Samantha began to study piano with Marisa Wei and theory with Erhei Liang. After her sixteenth birthday, she also started cello lessons with Ming Yao Sheng and later James Xia...