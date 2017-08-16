Music and Vision homepage

 

David Davies plays the organ of Derby Cathedral,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

David Davies, who recently stepped down from his post as Assistant Director of Music at Exeter Cathedral to focus on a freelance career, brought a refreshingly unusual programme to Derby Cathedral organ series (Derby, UK, 9 August 2017).

Edwin Lemare's transcription of the Prelude to Wagner's Die Meistersinger got off to a decisive start, with Davies maintaining a good firm pace, easing into moments of relaxation without letting it flag.

More than many performances I've heard, his account of Vierne's Carillon de Westminster placed it firmly in the French organ toccata tradition, though one of the least flamboyant examples of the genre...

Copyright © 16 August 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

