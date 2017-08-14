High Society Two Centuries Ago

GIUSEPPE PENNISI comments on

Rossini's 'La Pietra di Paragone' in Pesaro

The second production of the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) 2017 is La Pietra di Paragone ('A Method for Comparison'), a melodramma giocoso with a libretto written by Luigi Romanelli for La Scala. The La Scala commission was very important for Gioachino Rossini, then twenty years old. He made a name for himself and attracted the attention of major impresarios in Rome and especially in Naples. The La Scala debut of La Pietra di Paragone was in 1820 and many performances followed until the mid-nineteenth century...