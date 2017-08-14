Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

High Society Two Centuries Ago

GIUSEPPE PENNISI comments on
Rossini's 'La Pietra di Paragone' in Pesaro

 

The second production of the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) 2017 is La Pietra di Paragone ('A Method for Comparison'), a melodramma giocoso with a libretto written by Luigi Romanelli for La Scala. The La Scala commission was very important for Gioachino Rossini, then twenty years old. He made a name for himself and attracted the attention of major impresarios in Rome and especially in Naples. The La Scala debut of La Pietra di Paragone was in 1820 and many performances followed until the mid-nineteenth century...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 August 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI

PIER LUIGI PIZZI

ROSSINI OPERA FESTIVAL

PESARO

ITALY

NINETEENTH-CENTURY MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Siege of Corinth >>

 

 

 

 