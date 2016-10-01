

Specially Reconstructed Music for ancient

giant horns -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... for those who wallow in the joys of past cultural mysteries and their unraveling, this issue is a must.'

It was some time near 1990 that John Purser, composer, musicologist, poet and a passionate scholar of Scotland's music, launched a project to reconstruct the so-called Deskford carynx which was discovered in the former Scottish county of Banffshire way back in 1816. The reconstructed instrument was unveiled in April 1993 when John Kenny became the first person to play a carnyx for two thousand years. But what are the origins of this anciently historic instrument?..