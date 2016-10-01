Music and Vision homepage

Specially Reconstructed

Music for ancient
giant horns -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... for those who wallow in the joys of past cultural mysteries and their unraveling, this issue is a must.'

 Dragon Voices - The Giant Celtic Horns of Ancient Europe. © 2016 Delphian Records Ltd

It was some time near 1990 that John Purser, composer, musicologist, poet and a passionate scholar of Scotland's music, launched a project to reconstruct the so-called Deskford carynx which was discovered in the former Scottish county of Banffshire way back in 1816. The reconstructed instrument was unveiled in April 1993 when John Kenny became the first person to play a carnyx for two thousand years. But what are the origins of this anciently historic instrument?..

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 August 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

