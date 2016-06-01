Programmatic Intentions



Karl Goldmark's

Rustic Wedding Symphony

heard by

STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA 'Conductor Frank Beermann displays a nice feel for the sonorities: the overture's slow introduction is nicely layered, and clear textures render the lyric passages even more fetching.'

It's funny how you discover, or trip over, some music. When I was a young piano student, my teacher discontinued the venerable 'John Thompson' method after two years, instead passing me a book he owned called 'Melodies Everyone Loves' or such. It was a fairly sophisticated collection — no real chestnuts — comprising mostly good music by second-tier composers, throwing in a few bits of Mozart and some folksong arrangements. (Eili, Eili, anyone?)