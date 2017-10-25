Colorful Delights

Mozart's 'The Magic Flute',

live in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera,

impresses MARIA NOCKIN

On 14 October 2017, the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute to cinemas in seventy countries around the world. Seen at the Met, Julie Taymor's production is a spectacle built upon Masonic symbols, Japanese puppetry, costumes from Chinese opera, African masks, and aspects of East Asian theatre. For her Flute, Julie Taymor and fellow puppet designer Michael Curry mixed all of them with other colorful delights into a kaleidoscopic visual soufflé. Although the production is now thirteen years old, it has been well kept up by the Met, and despite its lack of digital technology, it still looks new...