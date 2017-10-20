Vocally Splendid

GIUSEPPE PENNISI visits Florence,

where the audience is enthralled by the first

performance there of Puccini's 'La Rondine'

The 2017-18 opera season was inaugurated in Florence with Puccini's La Rondine on 17 October. I saw and heard the opera at the 15 October 2017 preview. This is the first time that La Rondine has been performed in Florence. Recently, I discussed the many reasons for this opera's lack of popularity in Puccini's catalogue, in A bitter-sweet 'Swallow', 24 July 2017...