Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Vocally Splendid

GIUSEPPE PENNISI visits Florence,
where the audience is enthralled by the first
performance there of Puccini's 'La Rondine'

 

The 2017-18 opera season was inaugurated in Florence with Puccini's La Rondine on 17 October. I saw and heard the opera at the 15 October 2017 preview. This is the first time that La Rondine has been performed in Florence. Recently, I discussed the many reasons for this opera's lack of popularity in Puccini's catalogue, in A bitter-sweet 'Swallow', 24 July 2017...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 20 October 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GIACOMO PUCCINI

FLORENCE

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Bellini's 'Norma' >>

 

 

 

 