Pure Gold

MARIA NOCKIN loved Bellini's 'Norma',

in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera

On Saturday 7 October 2017, the Metropolitan Opera broadcast Norma, the new production with which the season had opened. Originally designed as a vehicle for Anna Netrebko, she has since found that the role no longer suited her voice and she cancelled her appearance. Sondra Radvanovsky, famous for the bel canto Tudor Queens, took on the role and had a marvelous success with it...