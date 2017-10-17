Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Voices Opera

Gaetano Donizetti's 'Pia de' Tolomei' in Pisa,
but on its way to Charleston, South Carolina,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Quite often, Italy's smaller and least Government-financed teatri di tradizione (traditional theatres) offer more interesting discoveries than the important lyrical foundations. The former are about thirty old opera houses in cities that were once capitals of communal republics, and are full of works of art. They are required to balance their accounts. The latter are twelve large houses, often full of debts, in major cities such as regional capitals...

Copyright © 17 October 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

GAETANO DONIZETTI

ITALY

