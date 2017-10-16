Loony Plot

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Sinfonia Viva's performances of

Wagner, Milhaud, Martinu and Copland

Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, probably the best-known musical birthday card from a composer to his wife, simply oozes a sense of utter contentment. In their warm, lovingly-shaped reading, Sinfonia Viva and conductor Duncan Ward balanced attention to detail with a concern for just letting the music flow (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 4 October 2017).

Milhaud's La Création du Monde and Martinů's La Revue de Cuisine are ballet scores that are both products of a fascination with jazz shared by a number of composers in the 1920s...