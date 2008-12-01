

A Committed Recital Enrique Graf plays Bach,

Mendelssohn and Mussorgsky -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... bold exhilaration and striking poetry.'

Cougar Classics, based at the College of Charleston School of Arts (South Carolina), appears to have two CDs in its catalogue — the disc under review plus a debut disc with Uruguayan pianist Enrique Graf (born 1953), the Charleston Symphony (CSO) and conductor David Stahl in Gershwin's Concerto in F, and the premiere of A Tidal Concerto by American composer Edward Hart.

Since winning the William Kapell International Piano Competition (1978) this highly capable, powerful pianist has done the rounds as soloist with second tier orchestras: the Illinois Chamber Orchestra, Florida Virtuosi, Hudson Valley Phil, the Lviv Philharmonic, Puerto Rico Symphony et al.

Now Graf brings his hefty style to Bach's 'Aria variata alla maniera italiana', in A minor, BWV 989 followed by nineteenth century music from Mendelssohn and Modeste Mussorgsky — solid works to be sure.

From the outset, the US-domiciled artist shows himself to be a masterful performer having concertos of Grieg, Liszt and Poulenc for two pianos (with fellow Uruguayan, Nibya Marino) among his discography...