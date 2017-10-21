

Gloomy and Worthless? Sergei Rachmaninov's

First Symphony -

impresses

GERALD FENECH 'Ashkenazy and his Philharmonia forces exude a quite brilliant performance full of explosive intensity and exuberance, and yet when warranted, their sensitive attention to detail is consistently refreshing.'

Rachmaninov composed his first symphony between January and August 1895, when he was just twenty-two and had a teaching post at the Mariinsky Institute for girls in Moscow. The composer was just starting out on his journey, this being only his third orchestral work, so he was fervently hoping for a successful outcome. Unfortunately, this symphony almost put a premature end to Rachmaninov's career...