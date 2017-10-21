Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Gloomy and Worthless?

Sergei Rachmaninov's
First Symphony -
impresses
GERALD FENECH

'Ashkenazy and his Philharmonia forces exude a quite brilliant performance full of explosive intensity and exuberance, and yet when warranted, their sensitive attention to detail is consistently refreshing.'

 Rachmaninov: Symphony No 1 - Philharmonia / Ashkenazy. © 2017 Philharmonia Orchestra, Signum Records

Rachmaninov composed his first symphony between January and August 1895, when he was just twenty-two and had a teaching post at the Mariinsky Institute for girls in Moscow. The composer was just starting out on his journey, this being only his third orchestral work, so he was fervently hoping for a successful outcome. Unfortunately, this symphony almost put a premature end to Rachmaninov's career...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 21 October 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

RACHMANINOV: SYMPHONY NO 2 - PHILHARMONIA / ASHKENAZY

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA

SIGNUM CLASSICS

RUSSIA

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

NINETEENTH-CENTURY MUSIC

ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL

LONDON

UNITED KINGDOM

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Gerard Schurmann >>

 

 

 

 