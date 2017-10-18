

Very Satisfying Chamber music by

Gerard Schurmann -

impresses

GEOFF PEARCE 'This fine performance is taut, accurate and driven.'

This CD introduces me to a very fine composer in Gerard Schurmann, born 1924 in Java, but now domiciled in the US. Whilst he wrote quite a lot of film music early in his career, in later years his chamber music and songs have made his name known. If this CD is anything to go by, his reputation is well deserved.

The first piano quartet was written in 1986, and in a lot of ways, looks back to composers such as Bartók, Shostakovich and Benjamin Britten...