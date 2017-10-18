Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Very Satisfying

Chamber music by
Gerard Schurmann -
impresses
GEOFF PEARCE

'This fine performance is taut, accurate and driven.'

 Gerard Schurmann Chamber Music, Volume Three. © 2017 Toccata Classics

This CD introduces me to a very fine composer in Gerard Schurmann, born 1924 in Java, but now domiciled in the US. Whilst he wrote quite a lot of film music early in his career, in later years his chamber music and songs have made his name known. If this CD is anything to go by, his reputation is well deserved.

The first piano quartet was written in 1986, and in a lot of ways, looks back to composers such as Bartók, Shostakovich and Benjamin Britten...

The full article includes 7 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 18 October 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

GERARD SCHURMANN: CHAMBER MUSIC, VOLUME THREE

GERARD SCHURMANN

TOCCATA CLASSICS

CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

PIANO MUSIC

CHAMBER MUSIC

STRING MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Graham Ross >>

 

 

 

 