Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

More Celebratory than Elegiac

Mark Elder and the Hallé Orchestra
at the opening of the
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall season,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

Ravel presided like a tutelary deity over the opening of the new Nottingham Royal Concert Hall season (Nottingham, UK, 17 October 2017), with two of his most popular works in the first half, and his orchestration of Musorgsky's Pictures From an Exhibition in the second. The Hallé Orchestra and conductor Mark Elder served up a vibrant opener with a reading of Rapsodie Espagnole that had plenty of subtle, delicate moments — pastel shades alongside the strong primary colours. Their soft, gentle 'Prélude à la Nuit' set up an expectant atmosphere that carried over into an incisive 'Malagueña'...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 28 October 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

MAURICE RAVEL

MODEST MUSORGSKY

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

MARK ELDER

HALLE ORCHESTRA

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        The Magic Flute >>

 

 

 

 