A Jubilant Celebration

Rachmaninov, Shostakovich, Offenbach and Tchaikovsky

from Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

With the CBSO on its current form, under dazzling music director Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, and with local hero Sheku Kanneh-Mason playing Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No 1 on his home turf, this was a self-selecting highlight from the moment the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham's 2017-18 season was announced. (Nottingham, UK, 9 November 2017.)

It began, though, in a very low-key way, with Rakhmaninov's tone-poem The Isle of the Dead...