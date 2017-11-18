ENGROSSING RESULTS

Hungarian pianist Daniel Lebhardt plays

Schubert, Mozart and Rachmaninov,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Hungarian pianist Daniel Lebhardt is clearly a thoughtful player who digs deep into his material with, on this evidence, engrossing results. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 5 November 2017.)

Of Schubert's Three Piano Pieces, D 946, the first was held on a typically Schubertian emotional knife-edge, with darker undercurrents to the driving energy in the outer sections, offset by delicate flourishes in the middle...