Music and Vision homepage

 

ENGROSSING RESULTS

-------------------------------

Hungarian pianist Daniel Lebhardt plays
Schubert, Mozart and Rachmaninov,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Hungarian pianist Daniel Lebhardt is clearly a thoughtful player who digs deep into his material with, on this evidence, engrossing results. (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 5 November 2017.)

Of Schubert's Three Piano Pieces, D 946, the first was held on a typically Schubertian emotional knife-edge, with darker undercurrents to the driving energy in the outer sections, offset by delicate flourishes in the middle...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 18 November 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

HUNGARY

PIANO MUSIC

FRANZ SCHUBERT

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

 << Music & Vision home                  Monteverdi and Mozart >>

 

 

 

 