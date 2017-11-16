Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Modernizing Monteverdi and Mozart

GIUSEPPE PENNISI experiences
two very different performances

 

On 11 and 12 November 2017, I saw and heard two different attempts — with different objectives and different outcomes — to 'modernize' Monteverdi and Mozart. The former was staged in the Teatro Palladio — an elegant structure built in the nineteen thirties in what used to be a low cost residential area of Rome. The latter in the huge Teatro Olimpico on the bank of the Tiber.

Fighting is a one hour opera by three composers: Giorgio Battistelli (born in 1953), Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643) and Claudio Ambrosini (born in 1948)...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 November 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

ROME

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Six Little Greats >>

 

 

 

 