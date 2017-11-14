Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Wonderfully Louche

Bernstein's 'Trouble in Tahiti' and
Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Trial by Jury',
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

The final evening of Opera North's Six Little Greats tour features the most sharply contrasting double bill of them all, playing Leonard Bernstein off against Gilbert and Sullivan. (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, 3 November 2017.)

Trouble in Tahiti, to Bernstein's own libretto, takes a sympathetic but searching look behind the white picket-fence of 1950s suburban America...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 November 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

LEONARD BERNSTEIN

ARTHUR SULLIVAN

GILBERT AND SULLIVAN

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

NOTTINGHAM

ENGLAND

OPERA NORTH

AMY FRESTON

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Nevill Holt Opera >>

 

 

 

 