Beyond Expectation

RODERIC DUNNETT looks back to

Nevill Holt Opera's 2017 'Tosca' and 'Noye's Fludde',

and forward to the company's 2018 season

The opening of Nevill Holt's new opera house, located in the Grade I listed manor's stable yard, for its sixth annual festival looks to be one of the major highlights of 2018, just as the transfer of its old partner Grange Park Opera to West Horsley has dominated the news for 2017.

The excitement is justified. The location, after all, is unbeatable. Even when edged out, provisionally, into a handsome tent this summer, all the merits of Nevill Holt were apparent: the glorious vistas; the artworks; the exquisitely champfered private walled gardens, all fruit of the work of designer Rupert Golby and head gardener Andy Bretherick; the ample dining tent efficiently and sumptuously provided for, with scrumptious and irresistible gourmet cuisine, by Leicester-based Stones Events; or the handsome, intimite and recently completed Font House, a special dining area for private groups of up to fourteen — see www.nevillholtopera.co.uk/dining...