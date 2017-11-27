Lavish and Effective

Marco Tutino's 'La Ciociara' comes to Italy

and impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

La Ciociara by Marco Tutino was premiered in San Francisco in Summer 2015. At the time, the title used was Two Women, the same title as Vittorio De Sica's Oscar-winning 1960 movie. On its own account, the movie was based on Alberto Moravia's successful 1959 novel. It is noteworthy that La Ciocaria / Two women is the first opera commissioned from an Italian composer by a large and prominent American opera house since Puccini's Il Trittico by the Metropolitan Opera House, premiered in 1920...