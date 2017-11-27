Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Lavish and Effective

Marco Tutino's 'La Ciociara' comes to Italy
and impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

La Ciociara by Marco Tutino was premiered in San Francisco in Summer 2015. At the time, the title used was Two Women, the same title as Vittorio De Sica's Oscar-winning 1960 movie. On its own account, the movie was based on Alberto Moravia's successful 1959 novel. It is noteworthy that La Ciocaria / Two women is the first opera commissioned from an Italian composer by a large and prominent American opera house since Puccini's Il Trittico by the Metropolitan Opera House, premiered in 1920...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 27 November 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

ITALY

SAN FRANCISCO

JAMES SOHRE

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Thomas Adès >>

 

 

 

 