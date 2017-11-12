Music and Vision homepage

Great Partners

Music for clarinet
and piano -
enjoyed by
GEOFF PEARCE

'This great disc will bring joy to everyone who listens to it.'

 Elegia - Cage, Magnani, Saint-Saëns, Rabaud, Cope, Verdi and Cavallini. © 2017 Navona Records LLC

Two outstanding artists — Christopher Nichols and Julie Nishimura — perform on this impressive disc of music for clarinet, and clarinet with piano, most of it relatively unknown, recorded by Navona Records. For lovers of clarinet music, it is a very interesting compilation and will, I am sure, delight most listeners.

John Cage's very early (1933) and short sonata for clarinet alone is quite virtuosic. Although not really a challenge for the listener, this is an interesting work...

Copyright © 12 November 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

