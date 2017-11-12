

Great Partners Music for clarinet

and piano -

enjoyed by

GEOFF PEARCE 'This great disc will bring joy to everyone who listens to it.'

Two outstanding artists — Christopher Nichols and Julie Nishimura — perform on this impressive disc of music for clarinet, and clarinet with piano, most of it relatively unknown, recorded by Navona Records. For lovers of clarinet music, it is a very interesting compilation and will, I am sure, delight most listeners.

John Cage's very early (1933) and short sonata for clarinet alone is quite virtuosic. Although not really a challenge for the listener, this is an interesting work...