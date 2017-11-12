|
|
Great Partners
Music for clarinet
and piano -
enjoyed by
GEOFF PEARCE
'This great disc will bring joy to everyone who listens to it.'
|
Two outstanding artists — Christopher Nichols and Julie Nishimura — perform on this impressive disc of music for clarinet, and clarinet with piano, most of it relatively unknown, recorded by Navona Records. For lovers of clarinet music, it is a very interesting compilation and will, I am sure, delight most listeners.
John Cage's very early (1933) and short sonata for clarinet alone is quite virtuosic. Although not really a challenge for the listener, this is an interesting work...
Copyright © 12 November 2017
Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia